An 11 year old girl of Kasapa Primary School in Mushindamo District has died at a named shop after being electrocuted by a naked electric cable at St. Dorothy market.

North-Western Province Commissioner of Police, Elias Chushi has confirmed the incident to ZANIS today and identified the deceased as Anna Phiri Kasongo.

Mr Chushi said the incident occurred yesterday at around 21:30 hours when Anna was electrocuted by a naked electric cable which was attached to the iron sheets of the roof of the shop belonging to Mr Golden Chabanasha.

“Be informed that Police St. Dorothy received a report of sudden unnatural death in which Mildred Kapanza aged 35 of Mushindamo district, a marketeer, reported that her daughter Anna Phiri Kasongo aged 11, a grade three pupil of Kasapa primary, Mushindamo died after she was electrocuted by naked electric cable which were attached to the iron sheets of the roof of the shop for Golden Chabanasha”, he said.

The police commissioner said police visited the scene and inspected the body which had no physical injuries.

Mr Chushi added that Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO) personnel have been informed while police have also opened a file of inquiry into the matter.