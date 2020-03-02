Marine Officers in Chavuma District are searching for the body of a 12 year old girl of Kakanga village who drowned in the Zambezi River yesterday after she went fishing with friends.

The deceased Ruth Kakinga, a grade six pupil at Kakanga Primary School, went fishing with friends around 19:00 hours yesterday.

Chavuma District Commissioner, Benjamin Mufunga confirmed the incident to NAIS in Chavuma today and urged parents to be vigilant of their children’s whereabouts.

Mr Mufunga said it is regrettable that a life was lost in an unfortunate circumstances and called on residents to avoid going to the Zambezi River.

He has further assured the family that his office will do every possible to find the body of the deceased.