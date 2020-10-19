Kasempa Magistrate, Evans Yikona has sentenced a 13 year old juvenile to 14 days counseling for trafficking in psychotropic substance.

Magistrate Evans Yikona said the Juvenile rightly admitted to the case without wasting time for the court.

Particulars of the offence are that on September 16, 2020, the Juvenile did traffic in psychotropic substance called cannabis weighing seven kilogrammes.

Delivering his judgment, Magistrate Yikona said that the offence is prevalent in the district and common among the juveniles.

He said it was therefore, his solemn duty to protect the community, the Juvenile and would be offenders.

And in Mitigation the Juvenile pleaded for the court to exercise lenience as he was a first time offender and was expected to sit for his grade nine examinations.

But in passing his sentence Magistrate Yikona sentenced the Juvenile to 14 days counseling by the department of social welfare.

“The counseling should be planned by social welfare, the sentence is effective today,” he said.