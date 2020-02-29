16 people have been arrested for participating in the mob justice which eventually left two suspected gassers murdered in Mafinga district of Muchinga Province.

ZANIS reports that Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Engineer Joel Njase confirmed this in an interview today.

The 16 suspects all of Chief Muyombes Chiefdom were arrested after being identified to be among the people in the mob that killed and burned two suspected gassers on Wednesday 25, 2020.

The arrests were made by a combined team of Police Officers from the Muchinga Police Division Headquarters, Nakonde Police District headquarters, Isoka and Mafinga District Police stations.

Commissioner Njase who disclosed this in the same interview added that all the suspects are being interrogated and that they will be charged with the case of murder individually.

The Police commissioner has warned all those who would be involved in the act of mob justice that the eye of the law is always watching and that all those caught wanting will face the wrath of the law.