A 17 year old girl in Chasefu District of Eastern province has committed suicide after hanging herself to a tree.

Happy Nyirenda of Mulinda village in Senior Chief Magodi’s area took her life by hanging herself to a tree in the bush.

ZANIS reports that Eastern Province Deputy Police Commissioner Geofrey Kunda has confirmed in an interview in Chasefu adding that Happy took her life for unexplained reasons.

“The incident happened between December 15 around 12:00 hours and December 16th at 07:00 hours when Happy disappeared from home after some house chores and later committed suicide.

“The body of the deceased was found by relatives bruised on the neck and in a seated position with rope around the neck tied to a branch of the said tree, “ he said..

Mr. Kunda said though police does not suspect any foul play no foul play, the relatives to the deceased demanded for a postmortem to establish the cause of her death.

Meanwhile, the provincial deputy police Chief said the body of the deceased is currently lying at Lundazi District Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem before burial could take place.