A 20 year old man of Luanshya has hanged in a cell at Mpatamato police station, District Commissioner (DC) Patrick Maipambe has confirmed.

ZANIS in Ndola reports that Mr Maipambe named the suspect as Felix Mulenga who was arrested and detained in police cell for the offence of theft.

Speaking when Permanent Secretary (PS)Bright Nundwe paid a courtesy visit on his office in Luanshya district today, Mr. Maipambe said the incidence occurred on Monday December 16, 2019 the day he was arrested.

He said the deceased hanged himself with the clothes he wore and his body was discovered in the morning at 06:00 hours.

“The history of the deceased is that he went and broke into someone’s house in a company of three others.

However the owner of the house managed to apprehend the deceased whom he wrestled with but his friends run away and in the process, the deceased sustained a deep cut on the on the head.

The deceased was handed over to police at 03:00 hours but only to be discovered dead in police cells.

Postmortem was conducted on December 18 and the findings confirmed that he died after hanging himself.

The family of the deceased suspect was informed and accepted the postmortem results.

He has since been put to rest.