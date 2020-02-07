The Nchelenge Magistrate court has sentenced a 21year old man of Shinjoni village to three years imprisonment with hard labour after finding him guilty of an offence of Burglary and theft.

Facts of the matter are that during the night of January 21,2019 ,Francis Chilambwe broke into the dwelling house of Pascal Chibwe and stole a battery and a home theater collectively amounting to K1600.

Chilambwe who appeared before magistrate Emmanuel Mukoma pleaded guilty to the two offences contrary to section 301(a) of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

In mitigation Chilambwe told the court that he was remorseful of his action and ask for leniency.

And in passing sentence, magistrate Mukoma said he took into consideration that the accused was a first offender and did not waste the courts time. However, of fences of burglary have become rampant in the jurisdiction, hence offenders need to be punished.

He then sentenced Chilambwe to three years imprisonment with hard labour effect from the date of arrest.