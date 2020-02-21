A mob justice in Shiwang’andu District of Muchinga Province has allegedly assaulted a 22 -year -old man on suspicion of being involved in gassing going on in the country.

ZANIS reports that Muchinga Province Police Commissioner has identified the assaulted man as Renard Musonda of Kamponso in Chief Mukwikile’s chiefdom.

Confirming the development today, Engineer Joel Njase said, the incident happened yesterday around 18:30 hours at Chafilwa Village in Shiwang ‘andu were a mob assaulted the suspected person.

Engineer Njase further said, Musonda the complainant, sustained a swollen face, backache, chest pains and general body pains after the beatings, as sticks and kicks are alleged to have been used during the act.

Meanwhile, Muchinga Police command has sounded a warning to all those who will be identified in this act of mob justice that the Police will ensure that they are made to account for their deeds according to the law.

Engineer Njase said since the alleged gassing started, this is the first act of mob justice in the province, adding that Police will investigate through an inquiry to establish what led to the attack, and whether the suspicion bares any evidence against the victim in question.