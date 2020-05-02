A twenty four year old man has drowned in Luapula river in Milenge district.

ZANIS reports that Milenge District Commissioner Kunda Chibilo who confirmed the development an interview is identified the deceased as Mwitwa Ntemwa of Lunga village in Chief Sokontwe’s chiefdom.

Mr. Chibilo said the man is reported to have gone missing on 23rd April, 2020 when he went fishing.

The body of the deceased was found on 24 th April on the Democratic Republic of Congo side of the river.

Police suspected no foul play and family members have since buried the deceased.