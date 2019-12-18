A twenty-eight (28) years old woman in Mongu District of Western Province has been apprehended by police for allegedly suffocating to death her two weeks old baby boy.

Western Province Police Commissioner Charles Lungu who confirmed the incidence said that it occurred last Friday at about 21 00 hours in Kapulanga Compound in Mongu and identified the suspect as Majory Musanje.

Mr. Lungu said that Musanje tried to conceal the incidence as she attempted to dispose her deceased baby’s body secretly but however an alert neighbour who witnessed the ordeal later reported her to the police who later went to the scene to carry out investigations.

After investigations it was revealed that the baby died and police later arrested and charged Musanje for murder and will soon appear in court.

The body of the baby is lying in Lewanika General Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.