Three court magistrates from Mpika district are nursing serious injuries in Kapiri Mposhi District Hospital after their vehicle was involved in a road traffic accident.

Central Province Commissioner of Police, Chola Katanga has confirmed the accident to ZANIS today which happened at Mangala trading area along the Great North Road in Kapiri Mposhi district yesterday around 14:00 hours.

Mr Katanga has identified the court magistrates as Chisha Musonda, 32, who sustained a fractured left thigh, George Banda, 40, and Emmanuel Mandamina, 37 who both suffered general body pains.

The accident happened when the vehicle, Toyota Hilux registration number GRZ 384 CL belonging to Muchinga Province Judiciary which was travelling from east to west direction with four passengers on board collided head-on with a Mazda pickup registration number ALC 3072 property of ETG Milling Company.

Mr Katanga said this was after the driver of the Toyota Hilux, Julius Sichalwe, 52, failed to keep to his lane due to excessive speed and collided with the Mazda pickup travelling from West to East.

“The driver of the Judiciary vehicle failed to keep to his near side hence went to hit into the oncoming Mazda vehicle which had the right of way,” Mr Katanga said.

Mr Katanga said the driver of the Mazda pickup identified as Evans Simonda, 45, sustained a fractured right thigh and is also admitted to Kapiri Mposhi district hospital while the driver of the Toyota Hilux escaped unhurt.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged.