A 30-year old man of Mukoma village in Nakonde District of Muchinga Province has died in a road traffic accident.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Engineer Joel Njase has confirmed to ZANIS the death of Jonathan Siwale who died in an accident which happened over the weekend at Wulongo along Mbala road near ZAMESCO parking area.

Eng Njase said the accident occurred when the unknown driver of a Toyota vits failed to negotiate a curve and hit into a stationary truck.

“The driver of the vehicle was overspending in the process failed to negotiate a curve and hit into a stationary Truck causing the vehicle to incur extensive damage,” the Police Commissioner said.

Eng Njase added that one passenger Jonathan Siwale sustained head injuries and died on the spot while the other Martin Banda sustained internal injuries and is currently admitted at Nakonde urban Clinic.

The Police Chief said the driver of the vehicle is not known as he is currently on the run.

Eng Njase said the body of the deceased is currently deposited at Nakonde urban Clinic awaiting for postmortem and burial while investigations into the matter have continued.