A 30 year old woman of Lwansobe Boarding School in Masaiti District on the Copperbelt Province has been swindled of K950 by unknown people using MTN mobile money scam.

The incident has been confirmed to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) by Muchinga Province Police Commissioner, Joel Njase.

Mr Njase said the incidence occurred on Monday, September 14, 2020 and the matter was reported to police yesterday.

”Mary Mayembu 30, of Lwansobe Boarding School in Masaiti District of the Copperbelt Province reported the subject offence of obtaining money by false pretences,” Mr Njase said.

“Mayembu allegedly reported that on September 14, 2020 around 07:00 hours, her money amounting to K 950 was falsely obtained by an unknown person through an MTN mobile number on pretext that she was the DEBS for Mafinga District when infact not,” he said.

Mr Njase further explained that Mayembu received a text message from an unknown person in which the sender explained that a replacement exercise would be held from September 10 to 14, 2020 at the DEBS Office.

”The sender then requested that if Mayembu was interested she must send K 950 for accommodation and out of desperation, the complainant sent the stated amount of money using an MTN Mobile number on Monday September 14, 2020,” he added.

Mr Njase said the victim, Mary Mayembu traveled from Luanshya to Mafinga in readiness for the exercise but was shocked upon her arrival to learn that the DEBS was not aware of the purported replacement exercise.

The Police Commissioner said a docket of the case has been opened adding that no arrest has been made so far.