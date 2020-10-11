Three hundred vulnerable but viable families in Nyimba District have received various farming inputs to enable them participate in farming activities in the 2020/2021 farming season.

The inputs have been distributed under the Food Security Pack (FSP) program through the department of community development

ZANIS reports that the empowerment under the Ministry of Community development and Social Services aims at uplifting the lives of vulnerable but viable households.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries at the flagging-off for the input distribution, Robert Sakala, a visually impaired beneficiary, described that FSP as a big present for his household, especially that he does not belong to any cooperative through which he can access farming inputs.

“I want to thank government for this empowerment. With the seeds and fertiliser that I have been given, I believe we will not be hungry in my house, the food security in my family will improve in the coming year,”he said,

And another beneficiary Anna Phiri said she has been able to send her children to school through various programs and projects implemented by government, such as the Social Cash Transfer.

“I am a beneficiary of the Social Cash Transfer program. From the goats and chickens, we are able to send the children to school and sort out a few financial needs,” Ms Phiri said.

“With the inputs I have received today, I will encourage my children to do our best this farming season. The programs implemented by government are changing the lives of people with a mind-set of optimising every opportunity,” she added.

Meanwhile, Nyimba District Commissioner Peter Kunda said the distribution of the inputs to the vulnerable but viable farmers is a clear indication that the Patriotic Front is an all-inclusive government.

Speaking when he flagged off the input distribution, the District Commissioner also urged the beneficiaries to use the inputs for the intended purpose.

“The inputs that we are distributing today have been purchased by government at a very high cost to help households be food secure. We only pray that the farmers will utilise the inputs for the intended purpose,” Col. Kunda said.

Under the FSP, Nyimba District has been allocated 300 by 100kgs urea, 600 by 100kg of D compound fertiliser, 300 by 10kg maize seeds, 100 by 5kg groundnuts seed and 100 by 5kg of soya beans seed.

And Nyimba District Community Development officer Matildah Mwanza is happy that the various programs implemented by government under her ministry are bearing positive results.

“We have weaned off 310 beneficiaries who were on this program. After being on the program for 3 years, the farmers have been linked to the Farmer Input Support Program (FISP) under the ministry of agriculture,” she said.

She mentioned that the department is encouraging beneficiaries that have been weaned off the FSP program to engage in alternative livelihood activities such as the rearing of goats and chickens.

“We are grateful to government for different interventions targeting the same family aimed at improving their living standards. We are very happy as Nyimba District because this program is changing the lives of the beneficiaries,” she said.

The Ministry of Community Development and Social Service is implementing an integrated program such as the Social Cash Transfer, Supporting Women’s Livelihoods and the Food Security pack, all aimed at improving the living standards of the vulnerable in the district.