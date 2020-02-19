Government has commended the Zambia correctional Service for introducing theological programs among inmates.

Minister of Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridal Sumaili, says the gesture is a welcome move as the country has witnessed an increase in the mushrooming of fake prophets and pastors thereby, denting the image of the church.

ZANIS reports that Rev Sumaili said this in a speech read on her behalf by Minister of Guidance and Religious Affairs Acting Permanent Secretary William Katongo, at the First ever IPWGC Africa Prisons Fellowship graduation ceremony.

Rev Sumaili charged that there is need to have a cadre of trained clergy who will defend Christian values and beliefs.

The Minister said that Correctional Service in conjunction with International Prayer warrior General Centre (IPWGC) in Africa, should be applau ded for training 36 inmates in church ministry and management.

She added that the trained inmates will be the future pastors beyond the correctional facility as there is need for the church to be led by qualified men and women of God.

And IPWGC Africa President Scott Mwanza said the initiative is important as it was developed In line with the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation.

Mwanza further reiterated the need to fully support inmates if the agenda to help them reform is to be achieved.

The Zambia Correctional Service is governed by chapter 97 of the laws of Zambia (Prisons Act), which was under review in 2016 following the Service’s name change from Zambia Prisons Service to Zambia Correctional Service on 5th January 2016.

Its core function is to provide humane custody and quality correctional services in order to promote public safety and to contribute to the social economic development of the country.