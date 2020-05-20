At least 39 Congolese refugees have entered Zambia through Nsumbu border in Nsama District of Northern Province seeking asylum.

Receiving the refugees in Nsumbu, Chimbamilonga Member of Parliament, Hastings Chansa, said the refugees were initially allowed entry into Zambia four days ago by the District Joint Operations Committee (DJOC).

Mr Chansa told ZANIS that the Congolese fled from internal fighting between government forces and the notorious Nyamulenge rebels, believed to be from Rwanda.

He revealed that the refugees, who comprise 26 children aged between five and ten years and 13 adults, are at a temporary refugee camp awaiting transport logistics to be taken to Maheba Refugee Camp via Mpulungu.

“The refugees are kept at a temporary camp near Chibanga School in Nsumbu.

“The temporary camp was facilitated by the United High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) awaiting transportation to the permanent camp in Maheba,” he said.

Mr Chansa has appealed to the Ministry of Health to send health officers to the temporary camp and screen the refugees for coronavirus.

“They are isolated for security reasons but there is need for screening of these people bearing in mind that there is also Ebola where they came from,” he said.

Mr Chansa revealed that he has since spoken to the Minister of Home Affairs, Stephen Kampyongo on the situation, and is optimistic that the Congolese refugees will be taken to Maheba soon.

And one of the refugees, Marcel Lampard, said the asylum seekers decided to come to Zambia because it is a peaceful state unlike in the DRC.

“Zambia is a peaceful country and that is why we decided to walk all the way from Kivu to this peaceful country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chibanga School head teacher, Enock Mukonde, has disclosed that several weeks ago there were reported breakings at nearby school in Nsumbu by suspected Congolese nationals who got away with a number of items.

However, Mr Mukonde says some goods are reported to have been recovered from the refugees by Zambian security personnel.

And security officers in Northern Province are keeping a watchful eye on the situation along the border lines with the Democratic Republic of Congo.