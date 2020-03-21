Four people have died while five others are nursing injuries after they were involved in a road traffic accident along the Sowezi-Chingola road in Mushindamo district.

ZANIS reports that North-Western Province Police Commissioner, Hudson Namachila says the accident involving a land cruiser belonging to the Catholic church, happened yesterday around 06:40 hours.

Mr Namachila said the accident occurred when the driver of land cruiser, Fr Paul Mubundu hit two pedestrians who were crossing the road going to school and in the process overturned twice due to the impact of the accident.

Mr Namachila explained that one of the pedestrians and a passenger on the vehicle died on the spot while the other passenger died on the way to Solwezi General Hospital.

He added that the other pedestrian died at the hospital while those who were injured are receiving treatment at the same hospital.

The Police Chief said the bodies of the deceased are also at same hospital mortuary.

Mr Namachila said the driver has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Meanwhile, Mushindamo District Commissioner, Emmanuel Chihili has bemoaned the increasing number of deaths due to road traffic accidents in the area.

Mr Chihili said the district is recording road traffic accidents almost every week.

He has since appealed to the Road Development Agency to put up speed humps along Solwezi -Chingola road, especially at Shafilundu , St Dorothy and Kangwena areas.