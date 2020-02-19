More than 400 houses have collapsed due to floods in most parts of Kanchibiya District in Muchinga Province.

Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Martin Malama who was in the area to assess the situation, says crops such as maize and cassava have also been submerged.

Dr Malama told the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) shortly after inspecting the houses in Kanchibiya yesterday, that many families have been left in the cold.

The law maker Adds that some houses have collapsed completely while, others are on the verge of crumpling.

Dr Malama stated that the office of the Vice President through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has been informed.

He discloses that more than 2000 bags of Mealie Meal have so far been secured for the affected families and will be distributed through the District Commissioners office soon.

Dr Malama explained that no serious injuries or deaths have been recorded as a result of the floods in the area.

Meanwhile, Senior Chief Kopa and Chief Kabinga of the Bisa speaking people are saddened by the development and have appealed to the people to be patient as government works on mitigating the situation.

The Chiefs have however, urged the people to avoid living on the banks of the river but, to build houses on the upland to avoid such experiences of flooding in future.