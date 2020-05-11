The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in Western Province has arrested a 49 year-old man of Luampa District for unlawful cultivation of cannabis plants weighing over 2.5 tonnes.

Ndingila Polesha, 49, a small scale farmer of Mwangalesha area in Luampa District has been arrested for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 2.93 tonnes and trafficking in 385 kilograms of loose cannabis contrary to Cap 96 of the Laws of Zambia.

DEC Public Relations Officer, Theresa Katongo, has announced in a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka this morning.

“Also seized from the suspect is a riffle, assorted ammunition, gunpowder and a fresh python head which are being investigated jointly with the Department of National Parks and Wildlife,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Commission in Eastern province has arrested two siblings for trafficking in 385 kilograms of loose cannabis.

“The two, identified as Belita Msimuko and David Robert Msimuko of Mphunda village in Lundazi district had concealed the contraband in five bags of polythene sacks which they were keeping in their shop,” Ms. Katongo indicated.

Ms. Katongo , in the same statement, disclosed that the Commission has also arrested Mwelwa Tembo a 21 year-old male of Shikoswe Compound in Kafue District for trafficking in 1.5 grams of Heroin and two grams of cannabis.

“All the suspects are in police custody and will appear in court soon,” she said.