Five Grade seven girls from Nega – Nega Primary School in Mazabuka District have been withdrawn from School and initiated into a local traditional ceremony commonly known as Nkolola.

The pupils who are scheduled to write their Grade Seven final exams are currently not attending any school lessons because they are all confined in one house undergoing traditional lessons.

Nega – Nega School Head Teacher Rita Mtonga confirmed that the rate at which the girl child is dropping out of school in the area is very alarming.

Ms Mtonga disclosed this when a team from People’s Action Forum (PAF) members, a local Non-Governmental Organisation advocating for the girl child’s education visiting the school to carry out a baseline survey.

“It’s during this visit that the school authorities informed the team that while schools opened on Monday, five grade seven girls did not report for school and information indicated that they were initiated into Nkolola,” she said.

This prompted the team from PAF to visit the named house where the girls have been kept for more than a month undergoing traditional lessons.

People’s Action Forum District Programs Officer Janet Nyoni who could not hide her anger over the development said it is disappointing that some parents still do not appreciate the value of education.

Mrs Nyoni who addressed both the confined girls and their traditional counsellor also known as Alangizi wondered why the ceremony could not be practiced at a time when schools were still closed.

Mr. Nyoni has since given the counsellor who pleaded not to be arrested, a two days ultimatum to release the girls to allow them go back to their homes so that they can resume school lessons.

She said failure on the part of the traditional counsellor to hand the girls back to their parents will result in having them arrested.