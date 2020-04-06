As countries globally began enforcing strict lockdowns to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Angola has followed suit.

However, 57 Angolan citizens who usually come to seek for medical services in Zambia at Chavuma Mission Hospital in Chavuma District of Northwestern Province are stranded after their country closed the Kalipande-Chingi border crossing point on March 20th, 2020.

ZANIS reports that the stranded Angolans this morning stormed Chavuma District Commissioner’s office to seek help on how Zambia can negotiate with their Angolan counterparts to allow them go back to their country.

“Most of us have been discharged and we have run out of money and food, we do not even have shelter where we can stay,” their representative Fernanda Chikola, from Moxico province in Angola pleaded with the DC.

And Acting District Commissioner Kenny Mundengende, assured the Angolans that their complaint will be forwarded to the relevant authority and the Angolan Consulate in Solwezi to find a way forward.

“Yes I can confirm that 57 Angolans are stranded in Zambia, officers from the ministry of health are screening them with COVID-19 and the department of Immigration .Mr Mundengede told ZANIS.

He stated that Most Angolans from the nearby province of Moxico depend on Zambia for their food and medical attention from the nearby Chavuma and Chitokoloki Mission Hospitals of Chavuma and Zambezi District respectively.

“Currently the Angolan government is not allowing anybody to enter or leave their country through Kalipande-Chingi border,” the Acting DC explained.

On March 27th, 2020, Angola entered a lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

So far Angola has reported two deaths from COVID-19, the southwest African country currently has seven cases of COVID-19 with thousands under institutional quarantine.

Countries around the world are increasingly adopting sweeping measures, including full lockdowns, shutting down airports, imposing travel restrictions and completely sealing their borders, to contain the new coronavirus.

The spread of the virus has been labelled a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).