The Luanshya Municipal Council has eliminated 59 dogs and issued more than 600 dog Licenses to mongrel owners.

And the local authority has also called on Mikonfwa residents to desist from throwing stones and other missiles that lead to blocking public health inspectors from entering their premises to eliminate stray dogs.

Luanshya Municipal Council Public Relations Manager Gideon Thole said this in a statement issued to ZANIS in Ndola today.

Mr Thole said a combined team of Council Public Health inspectors and officers from the Veterinary Department in Luanshya have registered and vaccinated a total of 646 dogs.

He added that the dog licenses were issued during the on-going mobile dog registration programme that will cover the entire District.

“The local authority is making a clarion call to residents of Nkungulume area in Mikonfwa area. We wish to advise women and youths who have the habit of engaging in provocative acts of throwing stones and other missiles blocking our public health inspectors from conducting their lawful duties during the routine Dog Cropping Exercise to desist from doing so because their days are numbered,” he warned.

He further said Luanshya Municipal Council management has been tolerant towards residents throwing stones at officers but assured that the authority will end the practice.

He said that recently some residents threw missiles at some public health inspectors and later stormed the Public Health Department offices where they also threw weapons which shuttered some windows.

Mr Thole said the Zambia police were engaged to end the fracas which resulted into the arrest of the mastermind of the stone throwing practice.

“The hostile life threatening acts of Mikonfwa residents forced a team of public health inspectors and veterinary officers to temporarily withdraw from doing their work and shift to Roan area, where they Dog Cropping Exercise is currently going on without any threats from the residents.

The Council intends to resume with the Dog Cropping Exercise in Mikonfwa area after covering Roan and Mpatatamatu areas,” he said.

The Control of Dogs Act Chapter 247 of the Laws of Zambia gives powers to the local authorities to eliminate unvaccinated and unconfined dogs by having them subjected to shooting by snipers from state police.

The Control of Dogs Act also allow each household to keep not more than two dogs unless they are registered dog breeders.