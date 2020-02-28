The fifty nine people who were last week arrested in Lunte district in connection with the killing of two people in an instant mob justice are expected to appear in court tomorrow.

Northern Province Police Commissioner, Richard Mweene said police have since charged the 59 people with the offence of being in possession of offensive weapons.

Mr Mweene said the suspects were also arrested for blocking the road at Kafuba area in Lunte district.

He said this in an interview with ZANIS in Kasama today.

Meanwhile, the Police Commissioner has described the situation in the Province as peaceful saying police has not received any reports of mob justice in the past two days.

He further disclosed that police has also continued with patrols in order to maintain law and order in the province.

Mr Mweene has since warned the public against involving themselves in criminal activities.

He said police will not hesitate to deal with perpetrators of lawlessness in the province.