A 75-year-old man of Nakonde, Muchinga Province, has been brutally murdered by unknown people on suspicion of practicing witchcraft.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner, Joe Njase has confirmed the incident to ZANIS in Chinsali today.

Mr Njase said the incident happened on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Nzongolo Village of Chieftainess Waitwika’s area in Nakonde.

He identified the deceased as Boston Simwanza adding that police has launched a man hunt to bring the assailants to book.

Mr Njase said police in the area received a report of murder from Lukeson Simwanza who reported that unknown people had murdered his father Boston Simwanza.

“Male Lukeson Simwanza aged 60 years of Nzongolo Village, Chief Waitwika, District Nakonde reported the subject offence of murder. He allegedly reported that his father male Boston Simwanza aged 75 years of Nzongolo Village, Chief Waitwika, District Nakonde has been murdered by unknown persons,” said Mr Njase.

He stated that brief facts of the matter were that Boston Simwanza, now the deceased person, was murdered after he returned from his son’s house where he went to visit a sick grand-daughter.

“Later in the day around 19:00 hours Bostone Simwanza went back home and found two (2) strange looking male persons talking to his wife, female lrenet Namwila, reportedly pretending that they were looking for white maize to buy when in fact not. Bostone Simwanza told them that they did not have any white maize. It was at that point that one of the said persons produced a firearm and shot at Bostone Simwanza but missed him,” The police Commissioner explained.

He said the wife to the deceased narrated that when the two (2) assailants realized that they had missed their target, they physically confronted him and hacked him in the head with an axe causing him to sustain three deep cuts and later died.

Mr Njase said the police officers rushed to the scene and found his body lying down in a pool of blood.

He said after a physical inspection, the body of the deceased was found with three deep cuts in the head saying an axe is suspected to have been used in the act.

The Police Chief said police officers further collected a cocking handle, a trigger guard and other mechanical parts of the firearm from the scene.

“These findings are suggestive that the assailants were armed with a homemade gun which split apart after that missed shot,” he said.

Mr Njase said the body is deposited at Nakonde Urban Clinic Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

He said parts of the homemade gun which were collected on the scene have been kept at the Police Station as part of evidence.

Mr Njase said the motive of the offence has not yet been established but police investigations have revealed that the area is rife with murder cases of elderly persons killed on suspicion of practicing witchcraft.

He said a docket has been opened and no arrests have been made yet while police have launched a manhunt for the assailants.