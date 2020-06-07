Government has embarked on the renovation of over 750 desks to be distributed to public and community schools in Luanshya district.

Luanshya District Education Board Secretary Chilombo Kabwe disclosed that the district has received K40, 000 to be used to commence the repair works.

“As a district, government has given us K40,000 which will be used for desk repairing. We use the district skills training center, and will re enforce the current inadequate furniture in schools” he said.

He said the desks would be distributed to schools of need, adding that pupils in some government and community schools were still sitting on the floor.

So far, 157 desks were completed since the rehabilitation exercise started two weeks ago, he indicated.

And Luanshya Skills Training center Head teacher James Kalonde said his school will repair 120 desks from the funds while the school has managed to repair157 desks.

“We are ready as a school to help the district in providing infrastructure development through carrying repair works on the damaged desks.

He said his school had the capacity to rehabilitate school infrastructure as had both equipment and human resource equal to the task.

Recently, the Minister of Education launched the rehabilitation of desks across the country to allow for increased furniture in schools.