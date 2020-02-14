13TH FEBRUARY, 2020 – Police recieved information Today 13th February, 2020 from MTN security on behalf of MTN on Zambezi Road in Roma Township that unknown people walked in the Finance Depertment and poured on the floors unknown substance smelling like petrol in the pool office.

This occurred between 12th February, 2020 at 2300 hours and 13th February, 2020 at 0100 hours at MTN HQ.

Police visited the scene of crime and found two by five liters blue empty containers, two plastics containing yellowish liquid smelling like petrol and a Black back pack.

The yellowish liquid was also spotted on the floors.