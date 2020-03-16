A number of districts in Luapula province after a heavy rains have washed away a section of the Mansa kashikishi road.

ZANIS reports that the section of the damaged road is about 24 kilometers from Mansa and before Musonda falls.

Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa who rushed to the scene confirmed the development in an interview saying a team of Road Development Agency ( RDA) and the Zambia National Service (ZNS) will soon move on site to jointly attend to the situation.

Mr. Chilangwa explains that an on-spot check reveals that the road gave in to excessive water flow and developed a crater below it, following a heavy down pour last evening.

Mr. Chilangwa says the cut off road in Luapula province is a key link to Mwense, Mwansabombwe, Nchelenge, Chienge and Kawambwa districts.

And Motorists talked to have implored on authorities to expeditiously work on the road in order for stuck traffic at the site to drive through and resume operations once the road reconstruction is done.

James Chisanga a driver told ZANIS that the Mansa Nchelenge road is of economic significance as it is the main route through Luapula province to other districts in the valley.