Absa Zambia Plc has disbursed loans to Small and Medium Enterprises (SME’s) across the country worth K3.1 million in a period of 18 months.

Absa Retail Banking Director Harton Malikil disclosed that from the time the product was launched last year in partnership with MTN and Fin -Tech, the institution has increased its customer base to 4500 under the kongola product.

Mr. Malikil explained that the product was designed in line with the central Bank directive strategy on financial inclusion.

Mr. Malikil said this during an interview with journalists after the official opening of the bank’s new city mall branch in Ndola.

Mr. Malikil said the decision by the bank to invest in opening of a new state of art branch in the city is part of brand name change from Barclays as well as a show of commitment to its clientele.

He explained that the newly opened branch has new features which include enhanced bulk and prestige centers.

“The new office will not only cater for corporate business clients but employees from key government institutions. We understand that this is the hub of mining and houses head offices for government institutions,” he said.

And speaking at the same event, Absa Business Banking Director Bruce Jaani said the Bank has embraced digital channels by designing platforms to provide a suitable environment for customers to transact from the comfort of their homes or offices.

Mr.Jaani said Absa business is divided in different segments such as multinational, commercial, customers in agriculture sector and customers in SME are available to everyone.

“Banking is evolving fast and 80% percent of our customer base are doing transactions on phone.

So, we have made our business and products more accessible and affordable to everyone,” Mr.Jaani said.

Mr. Jaani advised the public to be on the lookout for the bank’s next innovations in couple of months that is in line with digital upgrade.