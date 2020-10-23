The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Livingstone has arrested a woman for swindling unsuspecting citizens out of over K32under the Ministry of Education during the 2017 teacher recruitment exercise.

ACC Public Relations Manager, Timothy Moono named the suspect as Milimo Miyoba, 30, of house number D58 Malota Compound in Livingstone.

Mr Moono said Miyoba has been charged with nine counts of obtaining money by false pretences contrary to section 309 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

He stated that the particulars of offence in the nine counts are that, Miyoba, jointly and whilst working together with other persons unknown, between October 9 and November 3, 2017 in Livingstone, with intent to defraud, obtained various amounts of money totaling K 32, 300 during the 2017 teacher recruitment exercise.

Mr Moono said the suspect got money from Vineless Siatwiinda, Munji Cheelo, Lungowe Zaza, Precious Kembulwe, and Evans Namakando, through a ZANACO account by falsely pretending to be entitled to the said money when in fact not, a matter that concerns the Ministry of Education, a public body.

He further said that the victims were told to deposit the money into her account after being promised that they would be recruited as teachers during the teacher recruitment exercise.

Mr Moono said the suspect has since been released on bond and will appear before the Livingstone Magistrates Court on October 27, 2020.

This is contained in a statement availed to ZANIS in Lusaka today by Mr Moono.