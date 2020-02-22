The Anti-Corruption Commission ( ACC ) says it summoned Ministry of Health minister Chitalu Chilufya yesterday for an interview following allegations relating to possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

ACC Acting Public Relations Officer Dorothy Mwanza confirmed in a statement obtained by ZANIS today that the summoning of the Dr Chilufya follows media inquiries ion the matter.

“The Commission wishes to confirm that the Minister of Health Honourable Chitalu Chilufya was summoned and interviewed by the Commission on 20th February, 2020 in relation to allegations of being in possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime, “ she said.

She added that investigations are still ongoing.