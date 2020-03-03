Northern Province Permanent Secretary, Charles Sipanje says government will continue to use accurate information to put up strategic interventions to address national health challenges.

Mr Sipanje said correct data on the impact of health issues on the country’s population is key in helping government mount the appropriate response to mitigate such challenges.

The PS said this in a speech read for him by Provincial Assistant Secretary Sineva Kambenja during the launch of the 2018 Zambia Demographic Health Survey report for Northern Province.

The Permanent Secretary noted that the findings of the report will enable government through the Ministry of Health to make informed decisions in improving health of citizens.

He observed that the findings of the report indicate that despite recording a reduction in child and maternal mortality, statistics for the province are still high.

According to the report, maternal mortality ratio reduced from 398 per 100, 000 live births in 2014 to 278 in 2018 while under five mortality reduced to 61 deaths from 75 per 1,000 live births.

Infant mortality also reduced from 45 to 42 deaths per 1,000 live births.

The launch of the report was attended by various stakeholders drawn from government and private institutions.