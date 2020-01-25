A Non-Governmental Organisation involved in the rights of children says the acquittal of the School Head Teacher who was alleged to have defiled a Grade 7 pupil at Muleke Primary last year school is shocking.

Mumbwa Child Development Agency (MCDA), Child Protection Officer, Kenneth Ludaka says his organisation will take time to study the case record before engaging other stakeholders on the matter.

Mr Ludaka says despite the acquittal of the teacher, as a child focused organisation they will continue advocating for the rights of children.

He expressed concern on the delays in which child related cases were being handled by the courts saying they were taking too long to be disposed of.

And Public Prosecutor Stella Mbemba says it was too early to decide whether to appeal or not as they are still consulting with their superiors in Kabwe.

The Mumbwa magistrate court today acquitted Foster Chilinga on one count of defilement after the prosecution failed to prove the case before Resident Magistrate Mutete Chizawu.

Mumbwa is one the districts with a high number of young girls being sexually abused as a way of accumulating wealth.