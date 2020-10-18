Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Bright Nundwe has urged all schools across the province to strictly adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

Mr. Nundwe told ZANIS in a statement that all school head teachers need to take serious precaution against the pandemic.

He emphasised the need for school authorities to ensure that the prescribed measures are adhered to in order to avert the spread of COVID-19 in learning institutions.

“Let us make sure that the surroundings are clean to make sure that every single life of a learner and members of staff are protected,” Mr. Nundwe said.

Mr. Nundwe has also directed local authorities in the province to pull up their socks and see to it that all garbage is collected to avoid any possible outbreak of waterborne diseases.

He said he doesn’t want to the province recording any life threating disease amidst the COVID-19 which has ravaged many economies in the region and world over.

“This is a message to all the councils in the province, it is important for them to make sure that all the garbage is removed. Clean all the drainages, we don’t want to have any case of cholera in the province,” he said.