Gwembe District Council Chairperson Paul Chilala has disclosed that the first ever Coal mine owned by African Power Coal Limited in Chief Chipepo’s area in Southern Province will commence operations before the end of this year.

The coal mine situated in Chisanga area is expected to benefit the local people and unlock economic activities in the district.

Mr Chilala, who described the mine as a life changing project, says it will positively impact on the lives of people.

He stated that an initial 500 jobs will be created ahead of over three thousand permanent jobs expected once the mine goes on full scale.

This came to light during an Integrated Development Committee (IDC) meeting today, attended by District Commissioner (DC) Timothy Siakaziba, District Administrative Officer Justas Phiri, Council Secretary, Shem Samalela and heads of government departments.

Mr Chilala said the mine will also increase revenue for the local authority in order to improve service delivery to the community.

The Council Chairperson further disclosed that villagers at Hakobele and Somatuba have since accepted to be relocated after being compensated.

He said the mine could have started its operations earlier but was delayed due to some gassing incidences and other issues.

“The Mine was supposed to start operating in April this year but the gassing incidences coupled with the Coronavirus the nation experienced contributed to the mine not to start mining operations,” Mr Chilala said.

And District Commissioner, Timothy Siakaziba said Zambia Environmental Management Agency(ZEMA) has since approved African Power Coal Limited’s license to mine coal in the district.