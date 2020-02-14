Lusaka 13th February, 2020-Police in Lusaka recieved a report of suspected Malicious Administering of poison with intent to cause harm at North mead primary c School today 13th February, 2020 at 12hours Police station picked up a Juvenile suspect of Luangwa compound aged 14 years who allegedly went to North mead primary school and sprayed a substance in room five (for grade Seven)thereby affecting pupils who were learning and four were affected and were taken to Shimuzi Clinic in Garden compound for treatment .

The suspect is in police custody and the substance has been taken laboratory analysis.