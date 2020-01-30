The neigbourhood watch of Mutenda community in the outskirts of Chingola district on the Copperbelt province, today apprehended a suspect in connection to the gassing of unknown chemicals in some households in the area.

Addressing the residents during a meeting held at Mutenda combined school today, Chingola district Officer Commanding Peter Miselo said the suspect was apprehended by the neigbourhood watch around 01:00hrs today.

Mr Miselo noted that the residents surrendered the suspect to police and after interrogations, the suspect admitted.

ZANIS reports that Mr Miselo observed that if the community continues to work with police in such a manner, the culprits will surely be brought to book.

He expressed happiness that the community did not take the law in their hands by performing instant justice on the suspect as he ( the suspect ) was going help finding others behind the crime.

He observed that in urban areas, the neigbourhood watch groups were banned adding that its impressive to see that in rural areas suspects are being arrested.

And speaking during the same meeting, Chingola Mayor Titus Tembo who also commended the residents advised them not to be too aggrieved and resort to damaging public property.

Mr. Tembo said destroying of public property should come to an end to lessen the already exiting challenges.

He said the gassing and ritual killings are not just in rural areas but also in urban areas.