Kasama Archdiocese, Archbishop Ignatius Chama has expressed concern over the recent attacks on individuals suspected to be behind the gassing of people in some parts of the country.

Archbishop Chama said it is wrong for the community to met out instant mob justice on people suspected of involving themselves in such acts.

The Archbishop said people should not take the law into their own hands but should report such cases to police.

He said it is disturbing for members of the community to attack those being suspected to be behind such acts, by burning them alive in the presence of everyone including children.

ZANIS reports that Archbishop Chama was speaking in Kampamba Village in Mungwi district where he was upgrading St. Monica’s Sub Parish into a full parish.

He has also appealed to those who are gassing people’s houses to stop and embrace good Christian morals.

Archbishop Chama has further advised Zambians to support Zambia Police and allow the officers to do their work professionally without interference from the public.