Shiwang’andu District Agriculture Coordinator (DACO ) Moses Mulenga has disclosed that the fall army worms which invaded some maize fields in the area have been contained.

Mr Mulenga told ZANIS in an interview that the army worms were recorded in all the 26 agricultural camps in the district and about 814 farmers were affected.

He further said out of the 2, 660 hectares cultivated, 1,011 hectares was reported to have had been invaded by the army worms.

Mr Mulenga stated that the district used 780 litres of Nimasidine Chemical which was distributed for free to all the affected farmers in the area.

He has urged farmers who planted late maturing maize seed to report any pests they notice in their fields.