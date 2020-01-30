Care for Nature Zambia say it is saddened by the arrest of 15 fishermen in Chinsali District in Muchinga Province.

And the organisation has appealed to the department of Fisheries to increase awareness among fishermen countrywide on the importance of observing the fish ban and fish conservation.

Care for Nature Chairperson, Nsama Kearns says the continued arrest of fishermen makes sad reading as demand for fish is driven by the general citizens.

ZANIS reports Mrs Kearns saying in a statement that the Seventh National Development Plan (SNDP) indicates that Zambia has an annual fish demand of 140 000 metric tonnes with current deficit of 45 000 metric tonnes.

“The deficit provides room for a flourishing fish farming industry and also has potential to create employment if only education and capital for investment in aquaculture can be provided to the fishermen, “ she adds.

As pro-poor policies are being implemented in the country, she elaborates, there is need to focus on uplifting the living standards of people who live below the poverty line especially the rural poor who live in extreme poverty.

The Care for Nature Chairperson, notes that the department of fisheries needs to invest in the fishermen to implement the aquaculture program in line with Zambia’s development agenda of not leaving anyone behind.

She advises that almost all provinces have trade schools that can be used as training centres for fishermen during holidays.

Ms. Kearn points out that the department of fisheries has nine months from March to November to train fishermen in conservation and fish farming before the fish ban starts in December to Late February or early March .

She has since called on government to help the fishermen abide by the law through empowerment and also sensitizing the general public on the need to ask for certificates of ownership when buying fish during the ban.

“The development will reduce the demand for unlicensed fish and fishermen will also be compelled to obtain certificates of ownership which only cost 60 ngwee per kg for dry fish and 30 ngwee per kg for fresh fish, “ says the Care for Nature Chairperson.

She has further appealed to civil society organisations in environment and natural resources management to work together with the fisheries department to educate the fishermen and citizens on responsible fishing.