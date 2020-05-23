Cabinet says it has scaled down invited guests to State House for Africa Freedom Day commemorations to only Fourty (40) people from Three Hundred Fifty (350), last year.

Secretary to Cabinet Simon Miti says the focus of the celebrations this year will be the investiture ceremony where only a few deserving Zambians will be bestowed with medals by President Edgar Lungu.

Dr. Miti called on the general public not to lose sight of the guidelines that have been issued by the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

In the statement to ZANIS in Lusaka today, Dr. Miti advised the general public to follow the live proceedings on Zambian National Broadcasting Cooperation (ZNBC) Televisions and Radio Stations, respectively.

He emphasized that all public and private institutions that offer essential services should ensure that measures are put in place to avoid any disruption in their operations in view of the Public Holiday on Monday May 25th, 2020.

“Further, the commemorations at State House have been scaled down from 350 guests invited last year in 2019 to only 40 this year. The focus of the celebrations this year will be the Investiture ceremony where only a few deserving Zambians will be bestowed with medals by His Excellency the President, as per tradition.

“As we commemorate this important day on the African calendar, let us not lose sight of the guidelines that have been issued by the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of the CORONAVIRUS. In this regard, members of the public are advised to follow the live proceedings on ZNBC Television and Radio Stations,” said the Cabinet Secretary in the statement.

The Secretary to Cabinet underscored that President Edgar Lungu will lead the celebrations at the national level in Lusaka and will lay wreath at the Freedom Statue and later the presentation of Award at state house.

He emphasized that at the Wreath Laying Ceremony in Lusaka, President Lungu will be accompanied by Secretary General of the Patriotic Front Party, Ministers of Home Affairs, Foreign Affairs, Defence and Lusaka Province.

Dr. Miti pointed out that others that will be on the Presidential delegation include Service Chiefs, Mayor of Lusaka city, Dean of Diplomatic Corps and a few selected senior government officials.

At the Provincial level, Dr. Miti indicated that the commemorations will be led by the respective Ministers who will also lay wreaths at the designated sites.

Zambia, will next week on Monday the 25th of May join the rest of the 53 countries in Africa to commemorate Africa Freedom Day under the theme ‘silencing the Guns: Creating conditions for Africa’s Development’.