Police in Kitwe have handed over to the mother the six- month old baby who was stolen by a maid in Lusaka on Sunday.

ZANIS reports Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga confirmed in an interview that the baby has been re-united with the mother today.

Mrs Katanga who identified the suspect as Racheal Banda said the baby was doing fine after being admitted at Kitwe Teaching hospital for observation.

She further explained that the maid who allegedly stole the baby will be handed over to Woodlands police station, the area where the crime took place.

Meanwhile , the lady who helped the police arrest the maid after running away with the baby has narrated how she used pictures from Social Media to identify the lost child and the maid.

And Queenstone Mwandu, who works at a restaurant in Chisokone market , disclosed that Racheal went to ask for food at the restaurant while pretending to be a destitute.

Ms. Mwandu said she initially took Rachael to Kitwe Central Police and reported her as a missing person but dashed back to the police station after realizing that she was the reported to be the missing person who had stolen a baby in Lusaka over the weekend.

She explained that she had a difficult time convincing the police that the lady she had earlier reported to be a missing person was infact a baby snatcher who had allegedly disappeared with a baby from Lusaka.

She narrated that the police finally arrested the suspect after she showed them the pictures of the suspect from Social Media.

On Sunday a six month-old baby was stolen by a maid in Lusaka’s woodlands area.