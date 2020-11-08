DRAMA: Police phobia

By Joseph Chibwe

(Troublesome Shi Joe return home from Malole Tavern in campany of one police officer but this causes panic to his family)

Bakaamba, as i was coming back home from Malole Tavern, one police officer that was coming in front recognised me and screamed my name, “Bashi Joe!!! Bashi Joe!! Is it really you ba Mdala!!?”

Me, bell rang in my dizzied head and i thought, “Oh noohh chapwa ine ba clamper lelo and soon and very soon i shall be joining ba Mdala ba Kabwili ku Chimbokaela!”

Sensing the need to negotian for freedom, I nelt down, clamped my both hands together like a Catholic Kampenga during a mass and then pleaded with the police officer, njebele, “bwana please don’t drag me to the police…. I misconducted myself the other day because I was under the influence of Jameson plus castle lite bottles!” In fact niliko naka 2 zipompo mu wallet!

The Police Man: “Ummm Bashi Joe so tamwaleka ama scadles? stand up please…. it’s me Chilekwa!! Do you remember me from the same hood in Ndola?

Realising that the stuation was not threatening after all, I rose up from the ground and screamed, ‘”oohhhh one Chile kansi ndiwe mufana!!?”

The Police Man: “Bashi Joe am thirsty so before you say anything take me to your house… i need very cold water.

Njelele, “Akuna matata… lezi go!.”

Bakamba, just upon landing home accampaned by an officer, Bana Joe smelled trouble and so she eveporated out of yard at wind speed and went and made entry into our neighbour’s house.

My son Joe also sensed trouble and so he vacated himself out of the yard at Sammuel Matete’s olympic speed.

My nephew Tontolobiki who was in the house came out via the window and run icilailai out of the yard!

My Dog Bingo together with all the reared chickens, ducks and goats scampered allover the place and cleared themselves out of my yard.

Police Officer: Big man why is everybody and everything running about?”

Njebele, “They can’t stand seeing a police officer… they are all suffering from police phobia!”

Police: If my presence threatens the peace of your house am sorry Ba Mdala I have to go!

The moment the officer left, Kana Miss our neighbor came running and looking allover the place saying, “Shi Joe what crime have you committed this time around and where are those police officers?”

Njebele, “Na Miso, can you go and recall all my asylum seeking clans to return home… tell them that the officer is my friend and has gone already!

As Bana Joe and the rest of my family entourage u-turned home, I blasted them off njebele, “what a brali defenceless liability of a family i have … the other day honourable Kambwili was arrested and his family members where allover protesting and slapping harmed police officers but me i come home with one single friendly officer and you are there scampering allover like birds whose nets have been invaded? Now if the presence of one police officer can scare the hell out of you then whatmore when I come back home with an army commando? Are you people not going to faint?”

Bana Joe, “Bashi Joe there is always trouble when police officers come with you at our house.

Njebele, “Okay ba human muntu I can pardon you because of past precidence but Bingo my Dog am very dissapointed…. you swore allegiance to protect me and my family from calamity but what kind of dog are you that runs way when troubles comes? Sichopet Dog and am putting you on slimming diet for yowa cowdiness.. no more bones of meat for you, only vege!

As for the rest of you chickens and ducks don’t worry am starting Christmas countdown and come 25th December you shall know your fate!”

The end!!!