The crowd brought out Pangas and threatened me ati, “Shi Joe you are dropping us Ku Komboni with this Tipper Truck all else tizachipwanya chi Truck!”

I tried to negotiate njebele, “Moneni guys this is not a public transport…,”

But they said, “You have insulted us so you are paying the price by dropping us ku Komboni!”

Njebele, “Alright then provided no body sits with me on the front seat!”

Bakamba I got to the steering, and started the Truck and headed to the Komboni while behind the back the drunkard men and women even started singing boostele songs!

As I drove and reached the Truck mu Komboni, I deliberately drove bypassing the Komboni, increased the speeding gear and accelerated the Tipper forward!

Ba Guy ne mizimai shouted ati, “Iwe Shi Joe stop the Tipper tiseluke!”

Bakamba I started debating with myself njebele, “Should I take this Komboni fools ku Central Police or Chingwele cemetery?”

Bakamba plan C came into my head and so, I turned left and spade off the Tipper Truck toward Kafue River!

Ba guys shouted ati “Iwe kashi Joe where are you taking us!!!!?”

I shouted back njebele, “Am now a Christmas Santa claus and am delivering Human T-bones to crocodiles in Kafue River!!!!”

Imizimai started crying ati, “Shi Joe twapapata we have children to take care of… don’t throw us into Kafue River!!”

I shouted again njebeke “Crocodile in Kafue River have been eating Fish but since this is Christmas eve they will change diet because the Santa claus is on his way to present human mincemeat to them!”

Ehh bakamba huge funeral broke from the overhead-hopper as drunk men and women wept for their dear lives!

Bakamba finally we reached Kafue River bridge and so, I stopped the Tipper and quickly lifted the pivot 15 metres high and bended the loaded overhead-hopper toward the River and then engaged the discharging gear and I had all drunkard souls offloaded inside the crocodiles infested Kafue River!

I then screamed njebele, “Happy Christmas Crocodiles and Hippos and may you enjoy chewing human sausages brought to you by an animal loving Santa Claus!”

Umm Bakamba manje stamped insured inside Kafue River as now sober men and women fought to retrieve themselves out of danger!

I drove shoot the Tipper Truck back to my Komboni house leaving behind a bunch of men and women struggling to liberate themselves out of Kafue River!

Early in the morning as I was dressing up I heard news headline from Radio 2 ati, “97 people survive crocodiles attack as police investigate how they found themselves on the Kafue River!”

The End!!!!