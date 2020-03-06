A Visual Artist in Mansa District, Samuel Mabuku has called on young people to be agents of positive change for them to effectively contribute to national development.

Speaking ahead of this year’s Youth Day Celebrations which falls on March 12, Mr Mabuku who is an Art and Design Teacher at Mansa Secondary School said it is important youths are kept busy in schools with activities that will help them to be productive in society.

ZANIS reports that Mr Mabuku noted that once young people are empowered, they can contribute to the growth of the nation.

And Mr Mabuku said the school has been preparing pupils for the Youth Day Celebrations through activities such as art, poetry and drama.

He explained that through poetry and drama pupils are highlighting the effects of early child marriages and teenage pregnancies which affects the girl child’s education.

Mr Mabuku noted that through such activities pupils are already taking a leading role by advocating against bad vices that hampers the development of the nation.

This year’s Youth Day is being celebrated under the theme, ‘I take the lead’.