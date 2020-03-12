Kapiri Mposhi magistrate Mwila Malupande has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of two witnesses in a defilement matter for failure to appear in court on three occasions.

This is in a matter where a 28-year-old security guard, is appearing in Kapiri Mposhi magistrate court for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old girl.

Davis Chasekela of Nchembwe village in chief Chipepo’s area is facing one count of defilement of a child contrary to section 131 (1) of the penal code chapter 87 as read with Act No 15 and amendment and Act No 2 of 2011 of the laws of Zambia of 2005.

Particulars of the offence are that between 21 of January 2020 and 22 January 2020, in Kapiri Mposhi district Chasekela had unlawful canal knowledge of a child of 15 years old.

The witnesses in this matter include the allegedly defiled girl and her mother identified as Beauty Chisenga, 32, of Nchembwe area who reported the matter to police.

The duo has however absconded court on three consecutive occasions without rendering any excuse to the court thereby delaying the possible commencement of trial in the matter.

When the matter came up for commencement of trial today the prosecution told the court that they could not locate the defendant and witnesses despite making several attempts to get hold of them.

Citing the minor and her mother for contempt of court , the infuriated magistrate Malupande issued a bench warrant for their arrest.

The matter has since been adjourned to an unknown date to continue when the two witnesses are brought to court.