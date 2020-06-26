Government Chief Whip, Brian Mundubile has expressed confidence of the contentious constitution amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019 being enacted.

Mr Mundubile who is also Mporokoso Patriotic Front (PF) area Member of Parliament said the party is confident that most talked about Bill 10 will go through the enactment stage.

The Chief Whip said this during a media briefing at Parliament today.

Mr Mundubile explained that the Bill has undergone a lot of consultations from various stakeholders across the country.

“We want to say that we are very confident that this bill will go through because a number of people have spoken about this process,” he said.

Mr Mundubile has further urged the public not to be swayed by those opposing the enactment of Bill 10.

He explained that it is within the democratic right for people to oppose or support a particular Bill stating that it is not possible to get 100 percent support from Members of Parliament.

The Mporokoso law maker also noted that it is normal for the minority to oppose the majority as it is part of democracy.

“Remember when you are talking about consensus you are not talking about unanimity, it is not possible to get 100 percent support so it is about numbers, he stated.

“It is about the majority, if the majority say yes, we of course expect others to say no its normal its part of the democratic process. So people should not worry that other people are opposed to the process its part of the democratic process,” he said.

And Mr Mundubile said any Bill that has been deferred for six months lapses in terms of parliamentary practice and procedure adding that Bill 10 lapsed on Thursday, June 4, 2020 after having deferred on December 4, 2020.

Mr Mundubile was quick to clarify that by the time Bill 10 lapsed, the House had gone on recess.

“In short, a Bill that has been deferred for six months lapses in terms of Parliament practice and procedure. In this case, the Bill lapsed on Thursday, 4th June, 2020, having been deferred on 4th December, 2020.The time it lapsed, the House was on recess,” he revealed.

Mr Mundubile pointed out that had it not been, for the premature adjournment in the February-March meeting, the Bill would have gone through the second reading stage.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Standing Orders Committee has resolved to extend the life of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill 10 of 2019 to a date not later than the last day of the session.

This follows the request made by the Minister of Justice to consider deferring further the consideration of Bill 10.

The Standing Orders Committee met yesterday Wednesday, June 24, 2020 and resolved to extend the life of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill 10 of 2019 to a date not later than the last day of the meeting.