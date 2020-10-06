A 12-year old boy who died after committing suicide in Lusankula village in Shiwang’andu District of Muchinga Province has been put to rest.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase has confirmed the development in an interview with ZANIS today.

Eng Njase who identified the deceased as Hapson Kangwa, said the late hung himself to a tree over the weekend using a fiber.

Eng Njase said Kangwa was put to rest in Lusankula village yesterday in the morning.

He added that, the motive behind the suicide is not yet known.

“Police visited the scene of crime and inspected the body of the deceased and found the deceased with a protruding tongue, open eyes and a broken neck,” Eng Njase said.

The Police Commissioner said, facts to prove the suicide have been ascertained hence Police did not suspect any foul play.