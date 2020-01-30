The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) has allocated 2,650 hectors of land to Nalolo and Senanga districts’ farmers in Western Province to be used for growing cashew trees.

Royal Highness Litunga Lamboela says the land in Liangati ward, will be given to 530 farmers as a way of encouraging more farmers to engage in cashew farming.

ZANIS reports that the BRE has shown keen interest in seeing the district develop especially through the Cashew Infrastructure Development Program (CIDP), hence the need to allocate more land to farmers.

“The Royal Establishment is also concerned with a few number of women that have taken interest in the project due to poverty and lack of access to land,” Chief Mudale lamented.

Chief Mundale adds that this is the reason the BRE in partnership with the government have been stimulated to ensure that women are prioritized and given land to use it for the CIDP project.

Meanwhile, Western Province Senior agriculture specialist, Hwula Moonga says each farmer will be given 5 hectors of land and that land surveying and demarcations have been done and allocations will start soon.

And farmers especially women have commended the BRE and Government through the Ministry of Agriculture for ensuring that women have access to land.

A beneficiary Inonge Sitali commended the BRE for not leaving behind the women in the project.

Senanga district is one of the districts in Western Province implementing the CIDP project which is earmarked to benefit 60 thousand farmers across the province.