BreakingNews: The Malawi Constitutional Court seating late into the night in Lilongwe led by Judge Potani has declared that President Mutharika was not duly elected in the May 21 2019 and hss therefore demanded fresh elections.

*Summary of Constitutional Court Ruling*

1. *The 1st respondent was NOT duly elected as President of Malawi*

2. Results NULLIFIED.

3. Fresh elections has been *ORDERED*.

4. The conduct of 2nd respondent in managing the elections was very lacking and displayed glaring incompetence.

*Consequences & Directions*

1. *The status in the Presidence and Vice Presidency REVERTS to what was PRIOR before the May 21st Elections*

2. The Ruling doesn’t invalidates all the decisions made by the Presidency before the ruling.

3. Fresh elections to be held within 150 days including Saturdays and Sundays and hoolidays.

4. Parliament using relevant legal instruments to inquire into the capacity and competency of the 2nd petitioners to hold free, fair and credible elections.

5. Parliament to enable relevant acts to ensure use of 50+1 rule. Parliament to meet within 21 days including Saturdays and Sundays.

6. 1st respondent to bear his own costs. The 2nd respondent to pay costs for the petitioners. The costs to be assessed by the registrar within 14 days.