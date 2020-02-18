A 28 year old businessman of Ntindi village in Nakonde District of Muchinga Province, Christopher Simwinga has been arrested for allegedly attempting to steal a motor bike while armed with a pistol.

ZANIS reports that Muchinga Province Police Commissioner, Joel Njase said the victim, Fred Mugala was booked by the suspect Christopher Simwinga to take him to his home in Garbon Ntindi village.

Mr Njaese explained that after the duo travelled a long distance without seeing any houses in the direction they were heading to, Mugala stopped and told Simwinga that he was going back and requested him to give his payment of K10.

The Police Commissioner said it was at that point that Simwinga, produced a firearm and threatened to shot him.

He stated that the victim was rescued by a team of Community Crime Prevention Unit (CCPU) members from Ntindi Village conducting night patrols who apprehended Simwinga.

Mr Njase further said a body search was conducted and a pistol with one round of ammunition was found on the suspect.

He added that the suspects has since been charged with attempted aggravated robbery and will appear in court soon adding that the pistol has been kept as an exhibit.